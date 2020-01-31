OECD praises reforms but Italy's economy still lagging

Mild weekend, Monday warm but then cold will return
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Brindisi, parenti malato irrompono in sala operatoria e aggrediscono medici
i più letti
Posta su Fb foto che lo ritrae con il fucile accanto a cinghiale appena ucciso: denunciato pseudo cacciatore
Lascia la carriera a Milano e torna in Puglia per aiutare la figlia a respirare bene: il post è virale
Crac Banca Popolare Bari: arrestato ex presidente Jacobini, 9 indagati. I nomi
«Falso, maltrattamenti, estorsione»
Stasera sullo scandalo speciale Tv7 VD
Rome
31 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 31 - "Italy's structural reforms of recent years have improved the financial health of the corporate sector and contributed to a gradual economic recovery," according to OECD's Capital Market Review of Italy, presented Friday in the capital. "However, the Italian economy still lags other large European economies. Improving the way capital markets function would help drive investment in the real economy, creating jobs and boosting productivity," it added. "The Italian capital market is less developed than in many other advanced economies. Over the last ten years, less than four companies per year listed on the regulated market of the Italian stock exchange and the Italian market capitalisation as a percentage of GDP remains well below that of its European peers. By the end of 2018, the total value of Italian listed shares represented only 31% of GDP, much less than in Germany (46%) and France (88%)," it stated.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su