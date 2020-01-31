OECD praises reforms but Italy's economy still lagging

Rome, January 31 - "Italy's structural reforms of recent years have improved the financial health of the corporate sector and contributed to a gradual economic recovery," according to OECD's Capital Market Review of Italy, presented Friday in the capital. "However, the Italian economy still lags other large European economies. Improving the way capital markets function would help drive investment in the real economy, creating jobs and boosting productivity," it added. "The Italian capital market is less developed than in many other advanced economies. Over the last ten years, less than four companies per year listed on the regulated market of the Italian stock exchange and the Italian market capitalisation as a percentage of GDP remains well below that of its European peers. By the end of 2018, the total value of Italian listed shares represented only 31% of GDP, much less than in Germany (46%) and France (88%)," it stated.