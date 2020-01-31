Conte calls for 'no-quota' trade deal with UK

Mild weekend, Monday warm but then cold will return
Rome
31 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 31 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Friday that Italy must "act in such a way that the UK remains a privileged, strategic partner of ours" after Brexit. He added that "we must work at the European level. We need a trade deal with no quotas, no tariffs. It will not be easy. We must find a balance between protecting out production and promoting sales in the UK. And we must ask for attention to the longstanding friendship" with the UK. "We will ask that actions follow words," he stressed. Britain leaves the EU at midnight Friday and aims to hammer out a trade deal with the EU by the end of the year.
