Teacher says Holocaust survivor Segre 'seeking attention'
Florence
31 Gennaio 2020
Florence, January 31 - A middle school teacher in Florence allegedly told her students that she "can't stand" Holocaust survivor Liliana Segre and that her students should not be "fooled by these people who simply want attention". The comments were reportedly made on Holocaust Remembrance Day on Monday, according to the daily La Nazione. "My grandfather was also in a concentration camp," the teacher reportedly said, according to some of her students, "but he certainly didn't going around telling everybody about it." "And don't go home and tell your parents that I am a Nazi or antisemite," she allegedly said. The students told their parents, who then complained to the school. The woman then apologised.
