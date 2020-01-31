25% Italians have negative relationship with migrants -study

Rome, January 31 - One fourth of Italians polled by research institute Eurispes said they have a negative relationship with immigrants while one in three said they believe foreigners pose a threat to national identity. The "Rapporto Italia 2020" report released by Eurispes on Friday also said that four in 10 (40.3%) called their relationship with immigrants "normal". Nearly one in five (19.4%) spoke about reciprocal indifference, 14.4% of reciprocal "availability" while one-tenth found immigrants hostile (10.1%), 8.1% said they couldn't stand them and 7.7% feared them. According to 45.7% of those surveyed, being diffident towards migrants is "justifiable but only in some cases". For nearly one-fourth (23.8%) looking with diffidence at migrants is "dangerous", for 17.1% (+6,7% compared to 2010) it is "relatable" and for 13.4% it is "deplorable" (-4,3% from 2010). For the great majority of those polled by Eurispes (77,2%) immigrants in Italy are exploited by their Italian employers. However, the idea that foreigners steal jobs from Italian workers has grown over the past 10 years by over 10 points, rising from 24.8% to 35.2%. The percentage of those who view immigrants as a threat to national cultural identity has increased from 29.9% to 33% and of those claiming that they have brought an increase in illnesses has grown from 35.6% to 38.3%. On the other hand, the number of those thinking that foreigners bring more cultural richness fell by 17 percentage points compared to 2010: from 59.1% to 42%. Also, less people think immigrants contribute to the country's economic growth, a percentage that has fallen from 60.4% to 46.9%. In order to counter the phenomenon of illegal immigration, over one-fourth said they believe the government should provide funding to countries of origin (26.2%, +7,7% compared to 10 years ago), one-fourth that border controls should be tighter (24%, compared to 33.6% in 2010), while for 16% the priority is to legalize the situation of undocumented migrants (25.5% in 2010), and for 15.3% reducing entry visas from the main countries of provenance.