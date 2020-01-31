Medical team verbally attacked by patient's relatives

Teacher says Holocaust survivor Segre 'seeking attention'
Brindisi
31 Gennaio 2020
Brindisi, January 31 - A medical team was verbally attacked by a patient's relatives while it was carrying out heart surgery on another patient at a Brindisi hospital Thursday evening, sources said Friday. They broke into the operating room and stopped the operation for several minutes demanding an examination for their relative, sources said.
