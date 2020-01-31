MP expelled from M5S

Rome, January 31 - MP Flora Frate was expelled from the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) Friday. She said she had tried to contribute to the movement but had not been considered a "resource" by "an army of silent executors". The M5S, the largest group in parliament, has lost about 20 members, most of them defections but a few expelled, since the start of the legislative term in 2018.