Husband arrested for killing pregnant wife

Bolzano, January 31 - A 38-year-old Pakistani man was arrested Friday on suspicion of murdering his 28-year-old pregnant wife at Versciaco in Alto Adige on Thursday. The man was named as Mustafa Zeeshan. The victim, Fatima Zeeshan, was probably punched and kicked to death, police said after examining the body and finding severe bruising all over it. An autopsy will be performed on Saturday. The man did not confess despite spending the night in a Carabinieri barracks. He is refusing to talk to investigators. Police said there was "a great weight of evidence" against him. They also said he was a flight risk. Italy has seen a spate of femicides recently.