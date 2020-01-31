Libya: CoE urges end to Italy-coast guard deals

Coronavirus emergency declared after 2 cases in Rome
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
In casa marijuana, cocaina e piante di cannabis: 2 pusher arrestati nel Barese, una ha 18 anni
i più letti
Posta su Fb foto che lo ritrae con il fucile accanto a cinghiale appena ucciso: denunciato pseudo cacciatore
Lascia la carriera a Milano e torna in Puglia per aiutare la figlia a respirare bene: il post è virale
Crac Banca Popolare Bari: arrestato ex presidente Jacobini, 9 indagati. I nomi
«Falso, maltrattamenti, estorsione»
Strasbourg
31 Gennaio 2020
Strasbourg, January 31 - The Council of Europe on Friday called for an end to accords between Italy and Libyan coast guards to stop migrants crossing the Mediterranean. "Italy must urgently suspend its activities of cooperation with the Libyan coat guard until the latter can ensure a respect for human rights," said the CoE's Human Rights Councillor Dunja Mijatovic. Mijatovic also urged all countries to facilitate the creation of humanitarian corridors for migrants. Migrants are subjected to mistreatment bordering on torture in Libyan detention camps, human rights groups say.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su