Libya: CoE urges end to Italy-coast guard deals

Strasbourg, January 31 - The Council of Europe on Friday called for an end to accords between Italy and Libyan coast guards to stop migrants crossing the Mediterranean. "Italy must urgently suspend its activities of cooperation with the Libyan coat guard until the latter can ensure a respect for human rights," said the CoE's Human Rights Councillor Dunja Mijatovic. Mijatovic also urged all countries to facilitate the creation of humanitarian corridors for migrants. Migrants are subjected to mistreatment bordering on torture in Libyan detention camps, human rights groups say.