Husband arrested for killing wife

Bolzano, January 31 - A 38-year-old Pakistani man was arrested Friday on suspicion of murdering his young wife at Versciaco in Alto Adige on Thursday. The man was identified by his initials, Z.M.. He did not confess despite spending the night in a Carabinieri barracks. The man is refusing to talk to investigators. Police said there was a great weight of evidence against him. They also said he was a flight risk. Italy has seen a spate of femicides recently.