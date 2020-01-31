GDP down 0.3% Q4, steady over year

Libya: CoE urges end to Italy-coast guard deals
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
In casa marijuana, cocaina e piante di cannabis: 2 pusher arrestati nel Barese, una ha 18 anni
i più letti
Posta su Fb foto che lo ritrae con il fucile accanto a cinghiale appena ucciso: denunciato pseudo cacciatore
Lascia la carriera a Milano e torna in Puglia per aiutare la figlia a respirare bene: il post è virale
Crac Banca Popolare Bari: arrestato ex presidente Jacobini, 9 indagati. I nomi
«Falso, maltrattamenti, estorsione»
Rome
31 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 31 - Italy's GDP fell 0.3% in the last quarter of last year compared to the third quarter while it remained steady over the year, ISTAT said Friday. The quarter-on-quarter fall was the biggest since the first quarter of 2013, that is almost seven years. The stats agency issued preliminary estimates. The third quarter of 2019 had shown a rise of 0.1% quarter on quarter and a gain of 0.5% year-on-year. Italy is emerging from a triple-dip recession. The government says the 2020 budget will spur growth.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su