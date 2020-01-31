GDP down 0.3% Q4, steady over year

Rome, January 31 - Italy's GDP fell 0.3% in the last quarter of last year compared to the third quarter while it remained steady over the year, ISTAT said Friday. The quarter-on-quarter fall was the biggest since the first quarter of 2013, that is almost seven years. The stats agency issued preliminary estimates. The third quarter of 2019 had shown a rise of 0.1% quarter on quarter and a gain of 0.5% year-on-year. Italy is emerging from a triple-dip recession. The government says the 2020 budget will spur growth.