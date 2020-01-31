Marco and Gianluca Jacobini arrested in Pop.Bari crash

Bari, January 31 - Father and son Marco and Gianluca Jacobini were arrested Friday in the crash of the Banca Popolare di Bari bank. Marco Jacobini is the former chairman of the bank's board and his son is the former general manager. The pair have been placed under house arrest. They have been charged with fraudulent accounting, budget fraud, prospectus fraud and hindering oversight. In mid December Premier Giuseppe Conte's government approved a 900-million-euro bailout of the southern Italian lender. It put the bank in extraordinary administration. The money has been allocated to Invitalia to finance Mediocredito Centrale (MCC) and enable it to buy a stake in Banca Popolare di Bari. The aim is to create an investment bank that can support business in Italy's less wealthy southern regions. Banca Popolare di Bari was put into administration after saying it urgently needed a big capital increase. The rescue has caused tension within Conte's ruling coalition. In the past the 5-Star Movement (M5S) was highly critical of bank bailouts organized by previous governments led by its current coalition partner, the centre-left Democratic Party (PD).