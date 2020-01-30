'Sieg Heil', swastikas on home of partisan's daughter

Turin, January 30 - Two stickers bearing the SS salute 'Sieg Heil' and swastikas were attached Thursday to the doorbell of the Turin apartment of the daughter of a WWII partisan. The episode came after similar anti-semitic messages were recently found in Turin, Mondovì, Brescia and Giaveno near Turin. The woman, a member of the partisans' association ANPI, has reported the incident to DIGOS security police. A survey out Thursday said one in six Italians now deny the Holocaust, up from one in 20 16 years ago, and one in five say Mussolini was a great leader who made some mistakes. There was an upsurge in anti-Semitic episodes in Italy around Holocaust Memorial day on Monday.