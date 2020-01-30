Man who killed wife, burned her body in car gets 22 years

Woman who killed violent husband has term halved
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Sergio Cammariere, il concerto a Lecce rinviato a febbraio per motivi di salute
Brindisi, droga, estorsioni e corruzione: 18 arresti, indagato anche carabiniere VD
i più letti
Lascia la carriera a Milano e torna in Puglia per aiutare la figlia a respirare bene: il post è virale
Posta su Fb foto che lo ritrae con il fucile accanto a cinghiale appena ucciso: denunciato pseudo cacciatore
Modena
30 Gennaio 2020
Modena, January 30 - A 50-year-old Moroccan on Thursday got 22 years in jail for murdering his 37-year-old wife and burning her body in her car in Modena last February. Khalil Laamane was found guilty of stabbing to death Ghizlan El Hadraoui and burning her body.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su