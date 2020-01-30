Giovedì 30 Gennaio 2020 | 19:24

Turin
Woman who killed violent husband has term halved

Modena
Man who killed wife, burned her body in car gets 22 years

Turin
'Sieg Heil', swastikas on home of partisan's daughter

Rome
Libya: reactivate oil terminals - Di Maio

Paris

Cardinal Barbarin acquitted on appeal

 
Istanbul
Italy shd stop ignoring Turkish Cypriots - Ankara

Milan
Science unveils secrets of Raphael masterpiece

Vatican City
Pope says society is 'civilised' if defends life

Milan
Cappato established 'aware choice' by Dj Fabo - court

Rome
Soccer: Florenzi leaves on loan to Valencia

Rome
Holocaust deniers up to 15.6% from 2.7% in 2004 (13)

Calciomercato
Il Bari bracca Tremolada: è partito l'ultimo assalto

TarantoTaranto
Conte su Mittal: progetto di accordo, presto incontro. Aziende indotto protestano

PotenzaAmbiente
Potenza, il direttore generale Arpab nominato commissario

Lecceera previsto il 31 gennaio
Sergio Cammariere, il concerto a Lecce rinviato a febbraio per motivi di salute

Batnel nordbarese
Trinitapoli, cc scoprono discarica abusiva con pneumatici, frigoriferi, materiale edile

Barile novità
Policlinico Bari: ecco l'ingresso pedonale, l'area fitness e l'isola ecologica

Foggianel Foggiano
Carabiniere ucciso a Cagnano Varano: imputato rinviato a giudizio

Materal'indagine
Matera, truffò anziana fingendo incidente del figlio: arrestato 29enne a Napoli

BrindisiOperazione dei Carabinieri
Brindisi, droga, estorsioni e corruzione: 20 arresti

Brindisi, droga, estorsioni e corruzione: 18 arresti, indagato anche carabiniere VD

 

Lascia la carriera a Milano e torna in Puglia per aiutare la figlia a respirare bene: il post è virale

Bari, scatta l'allarme nella concessionaria: in fuga banda di ladri

Mafia a Bari, 90 condanne ai clan Diomede, Mercante e Capriati. La sentenza

Posta su Facebook foto che lo ritrae con il fucile accanto a cinghiale appena ucciso: denunciato pseudo cacciatore

Taranto, prende a testate un ragazzo per strada: denunciato

Turin

Near Alessandria

Woman who killed violent husband has term halved

Turin, January 30 - A 66-year-old Nigerian woman who killed the Italian husband who had been beating her for years in 2017 on Thursday saw her jail term cut on appeal from 30 to 16 years. Ana Fernando Negare, stabbed Walter Corradini to death in August 2017 Basaluzzo near Alessandria. At the appeals trial, her lawyer successfully argued that she had been worn down by more than 25 years of domestic violence.

