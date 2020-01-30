Woman who killed violent husband has term halved

Turin, January 30 - A 66-year-old Nigerian woman who killed the Italian husband who had been beating her for years in 2017 on Thursday saw her jail term cut on appeal from 30 to 16 years. Ana Fernando Negare, stabbed Walter Corradini to death in August 2017 Basaluzzo near Alessandria. At the appeals trial, her lawyer successfully argued that she had been worn down by more than 25 years of domestic violence.