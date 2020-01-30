Libya: reactivate oil terminals - Di Maio

Rome, January 30 - Libyan oil terminals should be immediately reactivated, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Thursday. Briefing parliament on the recent Berlin Conference on Libya, Di Maio said "we are concerned about the situation on the ground in Libya, in particular about the end of protection for crude oil, which amounts to an economic damage of 89 million dollars a day". "This action is impoverishing the Libyan people and that is why I have asked to immediately reactivate the terminals for exportation".