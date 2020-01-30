Giovedì 30 Gennaio 2020 | 15:51

Rome
Libya: reactivate oil terminals - Di Maio

Libya: reactivate oil terminals - Di Maio

 
Paris

Cardinal Barbarin acquitted on appeal

 
Istanbul
Italy shd stop ignoring Turkish Cypriots - Ankara

Italy shd stop ignoring Turkish Cypriots - Ankara

 
Milan
Science unveils secrets of Raphael masterpiece

Science unveils secrets of Raphael masterpiece

 
Vatican City
Pope says society is 'civilised' if defends life

Pope says society is 'civilised' if defends life

 
Milan
Cappato established 'aware choice' by Dj Fabo - court

Cappato established 'aware choice' by Dj Fabo - court

 
Rome
Soccer: Florenzi leaves on loan to Valencia

Soccer: Florenzi leaves on loan to Valencia

 
Rome
Holocaust deniers up to 15.6% from 2.7% in 2004 (13)

Holocaust deniers up to 15.6% from 2.7% in 2004 (13)

 
Rome
Chinese woman with fever on cruise ship, 6,000 blocked

Chinese woman with fever on cruise ship, 6,000 blocked

 
Rome
Woman beaten to death in Sicily, husband arrested

Woman beaten to death in Sicily, husband arrested

 
Rome
Over half mn new pensions last yr, early ones up 29%

Over half mn new pensions last yr, early ones up 29%

 

Calciomercato
Il Bari bracca Tremolada: è partito l'ultimo assalto

Il Bari bracca Tremolada: è partito l'ultimo assalto

 

Batnel nordbarese
Trinitapoli, cc scoprono discarica abusiva con pneumatici, frigoriferi, materiale edile

Trinitapoli, cc scoprono discarica abusiva con pneumatici, frigoriferi, materiale edile

 
Barile novità
Policlinico Bari: ecco l'ingresso pedonale, l'area fitness e l'isola ecologica

Policlinico Bari: ecco l'ingresso pedonale, l'area fitness e l'isola ecologica

 
Foggianel Foggiano
Carabiniere ucciso a Cagnano Varano: imputato rinviato a giudizio

Carabiniere ucciso a Cagnano Varano: imputato rinviato a giudizio

 
Potenzaa sant'arcangelo
Fiamme in appartamento nel Potentino, vigili del fuoco trovano uomo morto

Fiamme in appartamento nel Potentino, vigili del fuoco trovano uomo morto

 
Leccea lecce
UniSalento: studenti dottorato intitolato a Regeni lo ricordano a 4 anni dalla morte

UniSalento: studenti dottorato intitolato a Regeni lo ricordano a 4 anni dalla morte

 
Tarantoa taranto
ArcelorMittal, sit-in imprenditori indotto: «Ritardi nei pagamenti»

ArcelorMittal, sit-in imprenditori indotto: «Ritardi nei pagamenti»

 
Materal'indagine
Matera, truffò anziana fingendo incidente del figlio: arrestato 29enne a Napoli

Matera, truffò anziana fingendo incidente del figlio: arrestato 29enne a Napoli

 
BrindisiOperazione dei Carabinieri
Brindisi, droga, estorsioni e corruzione: 20 arresti

Brindisi, droga, estorsioni e corruzione: 18 arresti, indagato anche carabiniere VD

 

Lascia la carriera a Milano e torna in Puglia per aiutare la figlia a respirare bene: il post è virale

Lascia la carriera a Milano e torna in Puglia per aiutare la figlia a respirare bene: il post è virale

Bari, scatta l'allarme nella concessionaria: in fuga banda di ladri

Bari, scatta l'allarme nella concessionaria: in fuga banda di ladri

Mafia a Bari, 90 condanne ai clan Diomede, Mercante e Capriati. La sentenza

Mafia ultimi 15 anni a Bari, 90 condanne ai clan Diomede, Mercante e Capriati. La sentenza

Taranto, prende a testate un ragazzo per strada: denunciato

Taranto, prende a testate un ragazzo per strada: arrestato

Puglia, approvata in Consiglio regionale nuova legge per tutela animali

Puglia, approvata in Consiglio regionale nuova legge per tutela animali. Veterinario gratis per chi adotta

Paris

Cardinal Barbarin acquitted on appeal

Cleared of covering up priests's sex abuse

Paris, January 30 - A Lyon appeals court on Thursday acquitted Cardinal Philippe Barbarin of charges of failing to report sexual abuse committed by a former priest in his diocese. Former Lyon archbishop Barbarin was found guilty last March of failing to report sexual abuse of minors in the 1970s and '80s at the scout camps of Father Bernard Preyna. Barbarin, 68, was sentenced to six months in jail by a Lyon court. It was a conditional sentence. Barbarin resigned as archbishop after the sentence. Pope Francis declined to accept the resignation, and Barbarin retired. The Catholic Church has been roiled by abuse scandals and last year a Vatican summit of world bishops vowed zero tolerance on the issue.

