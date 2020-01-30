Cardinal Barbarin acquitted on appeal

Paris, January 30 - A Lyon appeals court on Thursday acquitted Cardinal Philippe Barbarin of charges of failing to report sexual abuse committed by a former priest in his diocese. Former Lyon archbishop Barbarin was found guilty last March of failing to report sexual abuse of minors in the 1970s and '80s at the scout camps of Father Bernard Preyna. Barbarin, 68, was sentenced to six months in jail by a Lyon court. It was a conditional sentence. Barbarin resigned as archbishop after the sentence. Pope Francis declined to accept the resignation, and Barbarin retired. The Catholic Church has been roiled by abuse scandals and last year a Vatican summit of world bishops vowed zero tolerance on the issue.