Italy shd stop ignoring Turkish Cypriots - Ankara

Istanbul, January 30 - The Turkish foreign ministry said Thursday that "we urge once again all the members of the EU, and in particular Italy, to abandon an approach that ignores the rights of the Turkish Cypriots". In a phone conversation with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu Wednesday, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio voiced "Italy's concern over the presence of Turkish ships engaged in unauthorised drilling activities to the south of Cyprus' exclusive economic zone. The Turkish foreign ministry called this an "unpleasant statement".