Science unveils secrets of Raphael masterpiece

Milan, January 30 - Science has unveiled the secrets of one of Raphael's best-loved masterpieces on the 500th anniversary of the Reniassance master's death. Scientists are using x-rays and super HD analysis to probe the Fornarina at Rome's Gallerie Nazionali Barberini Corsini ahead of its move to the Scuderie del Quirinale for a major show starting March 5. For three days this week visitors to the Barberini gallery have been able to see the results of the analysis carried out by experts including members of Italy's Nuclear Physics Institute (INFN). The Portrait of a Young Woman, aka La Fornarina, was painted between 1518 and 1519. The woman is traditionally identified with the 'fornarina' (baker) Margherita Luti, Raphael's Roman lover, though this has been questioned.