Milan
Science unveils secrets of Raphael masterpiece

Vatican City
Pope says society is 'civilised' if defends life

Milan
Cappato established 'aware choice' by Dj Fabo - court

Rome
Soccer: Florenzi leaves on loan to Valencia

Rome
Holocaust deniers up to 15.6% from 2.7% in 2004 (13)

Rome
Chinese woman with fever on cruise ship, 6,000 blocked

Rome
Woman beaten to death in Sicily, husband arrested

Rome
Over half mn new pensions last yr, early ones up 29%

Rome
Unemployment steady at 9.8% in December

Rome
2 Chinese with fever on cruise ship, 6,000 blocked

Rome
Soccer:Inter thru to Cup semi agst Napoli beating Fiorentina

Il Bari bracca Tremolada: è partito l'ultimo assalto

Leccea lecce
UniSalento: studenti dottorato intitolato a Regeni lo ricordano a 4 anni dalla morte

Baririsarcimento
Tangenti sulle forniture all'ospedale di Altamura: ex direttore condannato da Corte dei Conti

Foggianel Foggiano
Cellulari alla guida: a Lucera 30 automobilisti sanzionati in 3 ore

Tarantoa taranto
ArcelorMittal, sit-in imprenditori indotto: «Ritardi nei pagamenti»

Materal'indagine
Matera, truffò anziana fingendo incidente del figlio: arrestato 29enne a Napoli

Batnel nordbarese
Andria, in auto targhe rubate e kit pronto per i furti: 3 arresti

BrindisiOperazione dei Carabinieri
Brindisi, droga, estorsioni e corruzione: 20 arresti

PotenzaSanità
Lauria, inaugurato Hospice pediatrico peri bimbi malati e le loro famiglie

Lascia la carriera a Milano e torna in Puglia per aiutare la figlia a respirare bene: il post è virale

Mafia a Bari, 90 condanne ai clan Diomede, Mercante e Capriati. La sentenza

Bari, scatta l'allarme nella concessionaria: in fuga banda di ladri

Taranto, prende a testate un ragazzo per strada: denunciato

Puglia, approvata in Consiglio regionale nuova legge per tutela animali

Vatican City

Pope says society is 'civilised' if defends life

If develops anti-bodies to throwaway culture

Vatican City, January 30 - A society is civilised if it defends life, Pope Francis said Thursday. "A society deserves the description 'civilised' if it develops the antibodies to throwaway culture", he told participants of a plenary session of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. "And if it recognises the intangible value of human life, and if solidarity is substantively practised and safeguarded as a basis for living together". "Never abandon anyone in cases of incurable diseases," he added. The pope also said that sex abuse norms would be revised for more effective procedures to be put in place, and said that the Christian doctrine is not a rigid system, or an ideology.

abbonati