Giovedì 30 Gennaio 2020 | 13:59

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Milan
Science unveils secrets of Raphael masterpiece

Science unveils secrets of Raphael masterpiece

 
Vatican City
Pope says society is 'civilised' if defends life

Pope says society is 'civilised' if defends life

 
Milan
Cappato established 'aware choice' by Dj Fabo - court

Cappato established 'aware choice' by Dj Fabo - court

 
Rome
Soccer: Florenzi leaves on loan to Valencia

Soccer: Florenzi leaves on loan to Valencia

 
Rome
Holocaust deniers up to 15.6% from 2.7% in 2004 (13)

Holocaust deniers up to 15.6% from 2.7% in 2004 (13)

 
Rome
Chinese woman with fever on cruise ship, 6,000 blocked

Chinese woman with fever on cruise ship, 6,000 blocked

 
Rome
Woman beaten to death in Sicily, husband arrested

Woman beaten to death in Sicily, husband arrested

 
Rome
Over half mn new pensions last yr, early ones up 29%

Over half mn new pensions last yr, early ones up 29%

 
Rome
Unemployment steady at 9.8% in December

Unemployment steady at 9.8% in December

 
Rome
2 Chinese with fever on cruise ship, 6,000 blocked

2 Chinese with fever on cruise ship, 6,000 blocked

 
Rome
Soccer:Inter thru to Cup semi agst Napoli beating Fiorentina

Soccer:Inter thru to Cup semi agst Napoli beating Fiorentina

 

Il Biancorosso

Calciomercato
Il Bari bracca Tremolada: è partito l'ultimo assalto

Il Bari bracca Tremolada: è partito l'ultimo assalto

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Leccea lecce
UniSalento: studenti dottorato intitolato a Regeni lo ricordano a 4 anni dalla morte

UniSalento: studenti dottorato intitolato a Regeni lo ricordano a 4 anni dalla morte

 
Baririsarcimento
Tangenti sulle forniture all'ospedale di Altamura: ex direttore condannato da Corte dei Conti

Tangenti sulle forniture all'ospedale di Altamura: ex direttore condannato da Corte dei Conti

 
Foggianel Foggiano
Cellulari alla guida: a Lucera 30 automobilisti sanzionati in 3 ore

Cellulari alla guida: a Lucera 30 automobilisti sanzionati in 3 ore

 
Tarantoa taranto
ArcelorMittal, sit-in imprenditori indotto: «Ritardi nei pagamenti»

ArcelorMittal, sit-in imprenditori indotto: «Ritardi nei pagamenti»

 
Materal'indagine
Matera, truffò anziana fingendo incidente del figlio: arrestato 29enne a Napoli

Matera, truffò anziana fingendo incidente del figlio: arrestato 29enne a Napoli

 
Batnel nordbarese
Andria, in auto targhe rubate e kit pronto per i furti: 3 arresti

Andria, in auto targhe rubate e kit pronto per i furti: 3 arresti

 
BrindisiOperazione dei Carabinieri
Brindisi, droga, estorsioni e corruzione: 20 arresti

Brindisi, droga, estorsioni e corruzione: 20 arresti VIDEO

 
PotenzaSanità
Lauria, inaugurato Hospice pediatrico peri bimbi malati e le loro famiglie

Lauria, inaugurato Hospice pediatrico peri bimbi malati e le loro famiglie

 

i più letti

Lascia la carriera a Milano e torna in Puglia per aiutare la figlia a respirare bene: il post è virale

Lascia la carriera a Milano e torna in Puglia per aiutare la figlia a respirare bene: il post è virale

Mafia a Bari, 90 condanne ai clan Diomede, Mercante e Capriati. La sentenza

Mafia ultimi 15 anni a Bari, 90 condanne ai clan Diomede, Mercante e Capriati. La sentenza

Bari, scatta l'allarme nella concessionaria: in fuga banda di ladri

Bari, scatta l'allarme nella concessionaria: in fuga banda di ladri

Taranto, prende a testate un ragazzo per strada: denunciato

Taranto, prende a testate un ragazzo per strada: arrestato

Puglia, approvata in Consiglio regionale nuova legge per tutela animali

Puglia, approvata in Consiglio regionale nuova legge per tutela animali. Veterinario gratis per chi adotta

Milan

Cappato established 'aware choice' by Dj Fabo - court

Helped him die after verifying irreversible pathology

Cappato established 'aware choice' by Dj Fabo - court

Milan, January 30 - Right-to-die activist Marco Cappato "established an aware choice" by blind and tetraplegic Italian former disc jockey DJ Fabo before helping him end his life in a Swiss clinic, a Milan court said Thursday in the explanation of its December acquittal for assisting suicide. "He helped DJ Fabo die but only after verifying that there was an irreversible pathology", it said. The Milan court acquitted Cappato on December 23 after he helped 40-year-old blind and tetraplegic Italian ex-DJ Fabiano Antoniani, better known as DJ Fabo, take his own life at a Swiss clinic in 2017. The case returned to Milan after the Constitutional Court ruled in September that assisting suicide is lawful in some cases when asked for an opinion on it. Cappato, a Radical party member, said "I acted for freedom of choice and for the right to individual self-determination". He was acquitted with the full formula of "a crime was not committed," judicial sources said. The sentence was greeted with a long round of applause from the court. DJ Fabo's former girlfriend, Valeria Imbrugno, said he would have celebrated the verdict. "What I can say is that Fabiano today, together with me, would have celebrated because it is a battle he believed in from the start," she said. "It is a battle for the freedom of all". The sentence was hailed by Italian right to die groups and progressive politicians. The head of the right to die Luca Coscioni Association, Filomena Gallo, said "today's acquittal of Marco Cappato gives freedom to freedom." She said that "the road that we started out on was the right one, from the start". Gallo also called for the Italian political world to now take action on the basis of the sentence and legislate on end of life issues. "Politics is at a standstill on these issues and there has not been any law on end of life issues and euthanasia since 2013," she said. The Coscioni association's lawyer, Massimo Rossi, said the verdict represented a "step forward towards civilisation, not only juridical". The Italian Green Party said "Cappato's acquittal is an act of civilisation". Francesca Businarolo of the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), who is the chair of the Lower House justice committee, said she hoped that "the principles established by the sentence will soon be enshrined in our legal system, and we are working to ensure that". Civil Service Minister Fabiana Dadoine said "parliament must overcome its misgivings and act to raise the level of civilisation of our country". The prosecutor in the case, Tiziana Siciliano, called for "lawmakers to give a law to others that are hoping". Conservative MPs said the law "sets a dangerous precedent" and recalled that the Catholic Church is against euthanasia and assisting suicide.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati