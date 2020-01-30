Holocaust deniers up to 15.6% from 2.7% in 2004 (13)

Rome, January 30 - The number of Holocaust deniers in Italy has risen to 15.6% of the population from 2.7% in 2004, research agency Eurispes said in its 'Italy 2020 Report' Thursday. The number of those who "downplay" the impact of the Shoah has risen from 11.1% to 16.1% over the same timespan, it said. And the number of people who agree with the assertion that "Mussolini was a great leader who only committed a few mistakes" has risen to 19.8%. The report also found that 25% of Italians have a negative relationship with migrants. As for giving migrants born on Italian soil citizenship (Ius Soli), the number was down from 60.3% to 50% since 2010. Italians generally find the TV more reliable than social media, Eurispes said. They are concerned about climate change but inconsistent in their response to it, the report said. Italians also thought there had been a "fracture between the system and the country". Eurispes also found that Italians were critical of the governmen's universal basic income and sugar tax, as well as now-defunct plans to introduce a flat tax. Life Senator and Holocaust survivor Liliana Segre told the European Parliament on Wednesday that there are still many Holocaust deniers today.