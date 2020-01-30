Soccer: Florenzi leaves on loan to Valencia

Rome, January 30 - Former AS Roma captain Alessandro Florenzi on Thursday left for a loan spell at Valencia. His loan will end at the end of he season. Italy defender Florenzi, 28, left after failing to make the side on sveral recent occasions as coach Paulo Fonseca picked Davide Santon in his place at right back. There was also the imminent return from injury of another rival for his spot, fellow international Davide Zappacosta. Florenzi has played 225 times for Roma since 2012 and scored 25 goals for the Giallorossi. He has 35 Italy caps, and two goals for his country.