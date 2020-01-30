Woman beaten to death in Sicily, husband arrested

Rome, January 30 - A woman was beaten to death in Mazara del Vallo, western Sicily, over three days earlier this week in her home, sources said Thursday. Her husband has been arrested by police after the couple's neighbours alerted them. The woman had previously reported her husband to the police for domestic violence, with the last time in April. At least twice she later retracted the complaints. Italy has seen a spate of femicides over the last few years. An autopsy has been ordered.