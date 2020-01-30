Giovedì 30 Gennaio 2020 | 13:58

Milan
Science unveils secrets of Raphael masterpiece

Vatican City
Pope says society is 'civilised' if defends life

Milan
Cappato established 'aware choice' by Dj Fabo - court

Rome
Soccer: Florenzi leaves on loan to Valencia

Rome
Holocaust deniers up to 15.6% from 2.7% in 2004 (13)

Rome
Chinese woman with fever on cruise ship, 6,000 blocked

Rome
Woman beaten to death in Sicily, husband arrested

Rome
Over half mn new pensions last yr, early ones up 29%

Rome
Unemployment steady at 9.8% in December

Rome
2 Chinese with fever on cruise ship, 6,000 blocked

Rome
Soccer:Inter thru to Cup semi agst Napoli beating Fiorentina

Il Biancorosso

Calciomercato
Il Bari bracca Tremolada: è partito l'ultimo assalto

Leccea lecce
UniSalento: studenti dottorato intitolato a Regeni lo ricordano a 4 anni dalla morte

Baririsarcimento
Tangenti sulle forniture all'ospedale di Altamura: ex direttore condannato da Corte dei Conti

Foggianel Foggiano
Cellulari alla guida: a Lucera 30 automobilisti sanzionati in 3 ore

Tarantoa taranto
ArcelorMittal, sit-in imprenditori indotto: «Ritardi nei pagamenti»

Materal'indagine
Matera, truffò anziana fingendo incidente del figlio: arrestato 29enne a Napoli

Batnel nordbarese
Andria, in auto targhe rubate e kit pronto per i furti: 3 arresti

BrindisiOperazione dei Carabinieri
Brindisi, droga, estorsioni e corruzione: 20 arresti

PotenzaSanità
Lauria, inaugurato Hospice pediatrico peri bimbi malati e le loro famiglie

Rome

Chinese woman with fever on cruise ship, 6,000 blocked

Hong Kong couple tested by Spallanzani experts at Civitavecchia

Chinese woman with fever on cruise ship, 6,000 blocked

Rome, January 30 - Six thousand passengers on an Italian cruise ship are currently blocked at Civitavecchia after a Chinese woman came down with a fever raising fears she had contracted the new coronavirus. Her husband did not present any symptoms. The couple, from Hong Kong, were tested by experts from Rome's Spallanzani Hospital, which specialises in infectious diseases and viruses. The woman is being held in isolation in a hospital ward aboard the Costa Crociere ship. As well as a fever, she is also suffering respiratory problems, sources said. The passengers have been ordered not to leave the ship. The couple arrived in Italy at Milan's Malpensa Airport on January 25. They boarded the ship at Savona earlier this week. Costa Crociere said the situation on the vessel was under control. "Our trip has had a nightmare ending," said one of the passengers. Separately a Chinese man was taken to the Spallanzani after falling ill with a fever in a hotel in Via Cavour in central Rome Wednesday night. Some 59 Italians in Wuhan, where the virus broke out, are being airlifted out later Thursday and will spend 14 days in quarantine at a military facility in Italy.

