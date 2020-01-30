Over half mn new pensions last yr, early ones up 29%

Rome, January 30 - INPS social security and pensions agency said Thursday it had issued over half a million new pensions last year and early retirement pensions were 29% up. In 2019, it said, the number of new pensions was 535,573. This was substantially in line with the previous year, when 537,160 new pensions were issued. The rise in early pensions last year, up 29.4% to 196,857 units, was also thanks to the introduction of the government's 'quota 100' pension reform, INPS said. It was also due to the five month rise in the retirement age which from the start of the year has been 67 years. Old-age pensions were down 15.6% to 121,495, a number far below that of the early pensions. Only 20% of employees retired at 67 and 80% preferred earlier retirement, INPS said.