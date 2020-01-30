Unemployment steady at 9.8% in December

Rome, January 30 - Italy's unemployment rate was steady at 9.8% in December, ISTAT said Thursday. This was the same rate as November, the stats agency said. Youth (15-24) joblessness was also steady, at 28.9%. The number of those in steady work started falling again in December, ISTAT said. It was 75,000 down. The number of self-employed was also down, by 16,000. The number of temp workers was up by 17,000. The number of precarious workers rose to a new all-time high. It was up 17,000 to 3.123 million, ISTAT said.