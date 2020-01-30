Giovedì 30 Gennaio 2020 | 12:01

Rome
Over half mn new pensions last yr, early ones up 29%

Rome
Unemployment steady at 9.8% in December

Rome
2 Chinese with fever on cruise ship, 6,000 blocked

Rome
Soccer:Inter thru to Cup semi agst Napoli beating Fiorentina

Herculaneum
Herculaneum, the death of the Augustales caretaker

Rome
First in-vitro mini brains to simulate tumors in children

Rome
Italy's hunting season left 15 dead and 49 injured - WWF

Berlin
2 Italian films to compete at Berlin

Rome
Senate to examine Salvini migrant kidnap case Feb 12

Rome
Probe into cop who may have helped Salvini pusher stunt

Rome
Whirlpool leaving Naples, search for 'new actor on

Rome

Unemployment steady at 9.8% in December

Youth jobless steady at 28.9%, precarious workers over 3 mn

Rome, January 30 - Italy's unemployment rate was steady at 9.8% in December, ISTAT said Thursday. This was the same rate as November, the stats agency said. Youth (15-24) joblessness was also steady, at 28.9%. The number of those in steady work started falling again in December, ISTAT said. It was 75,000 down. The number of self-employed was also down, by 16,000. The number of temp workers was up by 17,000. The number of precarious workers rose to a new all-time high. It was up 17,000 to 3.123 million, ISTAT said.

