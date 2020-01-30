Soccer:Inter thru to Cup semi agst Napoli beating Fiorentina

Rome, January 30 - Inter Milan got through to an Italian Cup semi-final against Napoli by beating Fiorentina 2-1 at the Meazza on Wednesday night. Inter's goals came from Antonio Candreva and Nicolò Barella. Before Barella's winner, Martín Cáceres had briefly levelled for the Viola. Christian Eriksen had a debut runout and impressed after his move from Spurs. Inter now play Napoli in the semi over two legs on February 12 and March 4. In the other semi, AC Milan face Juventus on the same dates. The final is on May 13.