Herculaneum
Herculaneum, the death of the Augustales caretaker

Rome
First in-vitro mini brains to simulate tumors in children

Rome
Italy's hunting season left 15 dead and 49 injured - WWF

Berlin
2 Italian films to compete at Berlin

Rome
Senate to examine Salvini migrant kidnap case Feb 12

Rome
Probe into cop who may have helped Salvini pusher stunt

Rome
Whirlpool leaving Naples, search for 'new actor on

Brussels
Still Holocaust deniers today Segre tells EP

Brussels
Still Holocaust deniers today Segre tells EP

Rome
683,000 flu cases in last wk says ISS

Rome
Trump plan: Italy for 2-State solution - foreign min

Calcio
Bari, acquistato il difensore Ciofani dal Pescara

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariSanità
Giovinazzo, presentato il progetto de la Casa della Salute

MateraDopo il maxi evento
Matera 2019, il bilancio della Fondazione: venduti 70mila passaporti

FoggiaAmbiente
Manfredonia, tornano libere in mare due tartarughe Caretta Caretta

TarantoIl caso
Ex Ilva, dopo sentenza Cedu nessun accordo tra Stato e cittadini

LecceL'incidente
Insegnante in monopattino travolta da un’auto pirata: è in coma all’ospedale «Vito Fazzi»

BatNel Parco
Posta su Facebook foto che lo ritrae con il fucile accanto a cinghiale appena ucciso: denunciato pseudo cacciatore

PotenzaPsicosi
Potenza, «coronavirus»: il questore «Non c'è pericolo per i poliziotti»

Brindisil'operazione
Brindisi, turbativa d'asta nella vendita di beni all'asta: due ai domiciliari

Rome

Created in Italian labs to find new treatment

Rome, January 29 - Italian laboratories have managed to create the first miniature in-vitro brains, the size of a small peanut, to simulate those of children in an attempt to find new treatment options for paediatric brain tumors. The results were published in the Nature Communications journal and were achieved by a research team coordinated by Luca Tiberi of the Armenise-Harvard Laboratory of Brain Disorders and Cancer of Cibio Department of the University of Trento. The University of Trento led the research study, coordinating a research team involving Sapienza University of Rome, Ospedale pediatrico Bambino Gesù in Rome, and Irccs Neuromed-Istituto Neurologico Mediterraneo in Pozzilli (Isernia), with support from the Armenise-Harvard Foundation, the Italian Association for Cancer Research-Airc, and Fondazione Caritro in Trento.

