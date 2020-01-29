First in-vitro mini brains to simulate tumors in children

Rome, January 29 - Italian laboratories have managed to create the first miniature in-vitro brains, the size of a small peanut, to simulate those of children in an attempt to find new treatment options for paediatric brain tumors. The results were published in the Nature Communications journal and were achieved by a research team coordinated by Luca Tiberi of the Armenise-Harvard Laboratory of Brain Disorders and Cancer of Cibio Department of the University of Trento. The University of Trento led the research study, coordinating a research team involving Sapienza University of Rome, Ospedale pediatrico Bambino Gesù in Rome, and Irccs Neuromed-Istituto Neurologico Mediterraneo in Pozzilli (Isernia), with support from the Armenise-Harvard Foundation, the Italian Association for Cancer Research-Airc, and Fondazione Caritro in Trento.