Mercoledì 29 Gennaio 2020 | 19:41

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Herculaneum
Herculaneum, the death of the Augustales caretaker

Herculaneum, the death of the Augustales caretaker

 
Rome
First in-vitro mini brains to simulate tumors in children

First in-vitro mini brains to simulate tumors in children

 
Rome
Italy's hunting season left 15 dead and 49 injured - WWF

Italy's hunting season left 15 dead and 49 injured - WWF

 
Berlin
2 Italian films to compete at Berlin

2 Italian films to compete at Berlin

 
Rome
Senate to examine Salvini migrant kidnap case Feb 12

Senate to examine Salvini migrant kidnap case Feb 12

 
Rome
Probe into cop who may have helped Salvini pusher stunt

Probe into cop who may have helped Salvini pusher stunt

 
Rome
Whirlpool leaving Naples, search for 'new actor on

Whirlpool leaving Naples, search for 'new actor on

 
Brussels
Still Holocaust deniers today Segre tells EP

Still Holocaust deniers today Segre tells EP

 
Brussels
Still Holocaust deniers today Segre tells EP

Still Holocaust deniers today Segre tells EP

 
Rome
683,000 flu cases in last wk says ISS

683,000 flu cases in last wk says ISS

 
Rome
Trump plan: Italy for 2-State solution - foreign min

Trump plan: Italy for 2-State solution - foreign min

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Bari, acquistato il difensore Ciofani dal Pescara

Bari, acquistato il difensore Ciofani dal Pescara

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariSanità
Giovinazzo, presentato il progetto de la Casa della Salute

Giovinazzo, presentato il progetto della Casa della Salute

 
MateraDopo il maxi evento
Matera 2019, il bilancio della Fondazione: venduti 70mila passaporti

Matera 2019, il bilancio della Fondazione: venduti 70mila passaporti

 
FoggiaAmbiente
Manfredonia, tornano libere in mare due tartarughe Caretta Caretta

Manfredonia, tornano libere in mare due tartarughe Caretta Caretta

 
TarantoIl caso
Ex Ilva, dopo sentenza Cedu nessun accordo tra Stato e cittadini

Ex Ilva, dopo sentenza Cedu nessun accordo tra Stato e cittadini

 
LecceL'incidente
Insegnante in monopattino travolta da un’auto pirata: è in coma all’ospedale «Vito Fazzi»

Lecce, insegnante in monopattino travolta da un’auto pirata: è in coma all’ospedale «Vito Fazzi»

 
BatNel Parco
Posta su Facebook foto che lo ritrae con il fucile accanto a cinghiale appena ucciso: denunciato pseudo cacciatore

Posta su Fb foto che lo ritrae con il fucile accanto a cinghiale appena ucciso: denunciato pseudo cacciatore

 
PotenzaPsicosi
Potenza, «coronavirus»: il questore «Non c'è pericolo per i poliziotti»

Potenza, «Coronavirus»: il questore «Non c'è pericolo per i poliziotti»

 
Brindisil'operazione
Brindisi, turbativa d'asta nella vendita di beni all'asta: due ai domiciliari

Brindisi, turbavano le aste giudiziarie per aggiudicarsi i beni: due arrestati

 

i più letti

Lascia la carriera a Milano e torna in Puglia per aiutare la figlia a respirare bene: il post è virale

Lascia la carriera a Milano e torna in Puglia per aiutare la figlia a respirare bene: il post è virale

Mafia a Bari, 90 condanne ai clan Diomede, Mercante e Capriati. La sentenza

Mafia ultimi 15 anni a Bari, 90 condanne ai clan Diomede, Mercante e Capriati. La sentenza

Bari, recuperato in mare il cadavere di una donna: forse un suicidio

Bari, recuperato in mare il cadavere di una donna: forse un suicidio (FOTO)

Puglia, approvata in Consiglio regionale nuova legge per tutela animali

Puglia, approvata in Consiglio regionale nuova legge per tutela animali. Veterinario gratis per chi adotta

Terremoto in Albania, scossa di magnitudo 5.0 a Durazzo: avvertita anche in Puglia

Terremoto in Albania, scossa di magnitudo 5.0 a Durazzo: avvertita anche in Puglia

Herculaneum

Herculaneum, the death of the Augustales caretaker

Anthropologist Petrone and the discovery of the vitrified brain

Herculaneum, the death of the Augustales caretaker

Herculaneum, January 28 - Anthropologist Pier Paolo Petrone is the lead author of a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine that revealed vitrified brain tissue found in the skull of the caretaker of the College of Augustales following the eruption of Vesuvius in 79 AD. The completely carbonized body was wrapped in a sponge-like solid substance and discovered lying face-down in bed, suggesting that perhaps the caretaker was sleeping when the eruption occurred. The study, conducted together with Professor Piero Pucci of the Genetic-Advanced Biotechnologies Centre (Ceinge) in Naples, Professor Massimo Niola of the University of Naples Federico II, and researchers from Cambridge University, took place thanks to a decade-long collaboration with the Herculaneum Archaeological Park and its director Francesco Sirano. The study examined in detail the caretaker's remains, which were first discovered in the 1960s in a small room in the College of the Augustales in ancient Herculaneum. Petrone conducted the research in his Human Osteobiology and Forensic Anthropology laboratory in the Advanced Biomedical Sciences Department of the University of Naples Federico II. "Over the years, parts of the skull had been removed, and by removing the volcanic ash, I was able to observe the inside of the cranium," Petrone said. "I saw black, glassy fragments that sparkled. After taking a fragment and closely observing it, I thought it had to be the vitrified remains of the brain, also because there was no trace of it in the body, nor on the site," he said. After this initial observation, Petrone teamed with Pucci to analyse the fragment in the laboratory at Ceinge to prove his theory. After these analyses as well as further proof requested by the medical journal, Petrone discovered the fragment had "seven enzymes highly represented in all human brain tissue, such as amigdala, hypothalamus, frontal cortex, etcetera". "Vitrification is an effect of exposure to a high temperature followed by a rapid cooling," Petrone said. "It's the first time ever that the vitrified remains of brain tissue have been found, not only in an archaeological context, but also in a forensic context. The process of vitrification, as we demonstrated with our analyses, even after 2,000 years can leave biological traces intact that otherwise would not have been preserved," he said. "The analyses that we carried out at Roma Tre University with Professor Guido Giordano and his team established a temperature from wood found in the College of between 480 and 520 degrees Celsius," Petrone said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati