2 Italian films to compete at Berlin

29 Gennaio 2020
Berlin, January 29 - Two Italian films will compete at this year's Berlin Film Festival: 'Favolacce' (Bad Fairy Tales), by Damiano and Fabio D'Innocenzo, and 'Volevo nascondermi' (I Wanted to Hide) by Giorgio Diritti, artistic director Carlo Chatrian said Wednesday. "We feel we are builders of bridges," Chatrian said at the press conference presenting this year's programme. Italy has also produced cult director Abel Ferrara's latest, Siberia.
