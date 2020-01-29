Probe into cop who may have helped Salvini pusher stunt

Rome, January 29 - The Carabinieri have opened an internal probe into an officer who is suspected of helping rightwing strongman Matteo Salvini stage a regional election stunt in Bologna last week. According to local sources, the unnamed officer may have put Salvini in touch with a woman in the Pilastro district whose son had died of drugs and who led the former minister to the home of the alleged pusher, a 17-year-old Tunisian boy. Surrounded by a film crew and a crowd of supporters for his campaign in the Emilia Romagna elections, the League leader buzzed the intercom and asked if a pusher was living there. The boy is suing the nationalist opposition leader, who lost the elections Sunday. Salvini's opponents decried the stunt while the Tunisian ambassador called it an unacceptable breach of privacy. Facebook on Tuesday took down a video Salvini had posted of the stunt.