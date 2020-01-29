Whirlpool leaving Naples, search for 'new actor on

Rome, January 29 - Whirlpool confirmed Wednesday it plans to leave its Naples plant and government investment agency Invitalia said it was already looking for a "new actor" to take the place of the US multinational. Invitalia said it wanted to identify a new investor by the end of July. Whirlpool said that while the Naples plant had become "unsustainable", Italy remained "strategic". It said the Naples plant was losing 20 million euros a year. The Whirlpool Corporation is an American multinational manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, headquartered in Benton Charter Township, Michigan, United States. The Fortune 500 company has annual revenue of approximately $21 billion, 92,000 employees, and more than 70 manufacturing and technology research centers around the world. The company markets Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Gladiator GarageWorks, Inglis, Estate, Brastemp, Bauknecht, Ignis, Indesit, and Consul. Their website also mentions Diqua, Affresh, Acros, and Yummly brands.