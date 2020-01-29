Senate to examine Salvini migrant kidnap case Feb 12

Rome, January 29 - The Senate will on February 12 examine a request to try nationalist opposition League leader Matteo Salvini for allegedly 'kidnapping' migrants on board the Gregoretti coast guard ship for nearly two weeks in July, caucus leaders decided Wednesday. A Senate panel recently voted to try Salvini, with only the League members voting in favour of lifting his immunity and putting their leader on trial. Former interior minister Salvini, who has said he is ready to face prison in the case, said last week he would report the current government for alleg edly acting as he did in keeping a boat out at sea for four days.