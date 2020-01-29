Mercoledì 29 Gennaio 2020 | 17:57

Rome
Senate to examine Salvini migrant kidnap case Feb 12

Rome
Probe into cop who may have helped Salvini pusher stunt

Rome
Whirlpool leaving Naples, search for 'new actor on

Brussels
Still Holocaust deniers today Segre tells EP

Brussels
Still Holocaust deniers today Segre tells EP

Rome
683,000 flu cases in last wk says ISS

Rome
Trump plan: Italy for 2-State solution - foreign min

Rome
Coronavirus: flight to bring back Italians Thur

Rome
Coronavirus: All suspect cases negative - health min

Rome
MotoGP: Quartararo to replace Rossi at Yamaha

Taranto
Migrants disembarked from Ocean Viking, 'nightmare journey'

Bari, acquistato il difensore Ciofani dal Pescara

Bari
Papa a Bari, attesi in 40mila: ecco treni straordinari e maxi parcheggi

Taranto
Mittal, annunciato aumento produzione ghisa nel trimestre. Contrari i sindacati

Foggia
Foggia, durante lavori pista Gino Lisa emerge bomba americana

Lecce
Insegnante in monopattino travolta da un’auto pirata: è in coma all’ospedale «Vito Fazzi»

Bat
Posta su Facebook foto che lo ritrae con il fucile accanto a cinghiale appena ucciso: denunciato pseudo cacciatore

Potenza
Potenza, «coronavirus»: il questore «Non c'è pericolo per i poliziotti»

Matera
Policoro, incendiano auto: denunciati 2 piromani

Brindisi
Brindisi, turbativa d'asta nella vendita di beni all'asta: due ai domiciliari

Lascia la carriera a Milano e torna in Puglia per aiutare la figlia a respirare bene: il post è virale

Mafia a Bari, 90 condanne ai clan Diomede, Mercante e Capriati. La sentenza

Bari, recuperato in mare il cadavere di una donna: forse un suicidio

Puglia, approvata in Consiglio regionale nuova legge per tutela animali

Terremoto in Albania, scossa di magnitudo 5.0 a Durazzo: avvertita anche in Puglia

Rome

Senate to examine Salvini migrant kidnap case Feb 12

League voted on immunity panel for leader to face trial

Rome, January 29 - The Senate will on February 12 examine a request to try nationalist opposition League leader Matteo Salvini for allegedly 'kidnapping' migrants on board the Gregoretti coast guard ship for nearly two weeks in July, caucus leaders decided Wednesday. A Senate panel recently voted to try Salvini, with only the League members voting in favour of lifting his immunity and putting their leader on trial. Former interior minister Salvini, who has said he is ready to face prison in the case, said last week he would report the current government for alleg edly acting as he did in keeping a boat out at sea for four days.

