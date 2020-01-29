Still Holocaust deniers today Segre tells EP
Brussels
29 Gennaio 2020
Brussels, January 29 - There are still Holocaust deniers today, life Senator and Holocaust survivor Liliana Segre told the European Parliament on Wednesday. "Still, today, some people do not want to see and still now some people say it is not true," said Segre, 89, who was taken to Auschwitz in 1944 with her family, which did not survive. Segre recalled the words of Holocaust writer Primo Levi, "the amazement at the evil of others" and that "no one who was a prisoner (in the death camps) has ever been able to forget". Segre added that "anti-Semitism is inbuilt in the poor in spirit" The life Senator was recently given a police escort after anti-Semitic threats.
