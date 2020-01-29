Trump plan: Italy for 2-State solution - foreign min

Rome, January 29 - The foreign ministry said Wednesday "Italy welcomes the efforts made by the United States to try to boost (the Mideast peace process) and yet will assess with great attention the contents of Washington's proposals, in coordination with the EU and in line with the relevant UN resolutions. "This in the conviction that the two-State solution remains the most just and sustainable prospect, although it requires a still long and complex path of reconstruction of trust between the parties and mutual willingness for dialogue and compromise". The statement said that Italy "is ready to support a negotiated process which, taking into account the legitimate aspirations of the two sides, may also contribute to the stability and security of the Middle Eastern region". President Donald Trump's long delayed Middle East peace plan won support in Israel on Wednesday but was bitterly rejected by Palestinians facing possible Israeli annexation of key parts of the West Bank. Trump, who unveiled the plan on Tuesday at the White House standing alongside Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with no Palestinian representatives on hand, said his initiative could succeed where others had failed. Major powers and some regional players responded with caution, saying Trump's project deserves study while stressing that a durable solution to the conflict can only emerge through Israeli-Palestinian negotiations. But Trump's proposals reportedly included no Palestinian input and grant Israel much of what it has sought in decades of international diplomacy, namely control over Jerusalem as its "undivided" capital, rather than a city to share with the Palestinians. It also offers a US green light for Israel to annex the strategically crucial Jordan Valley - which accounts for around 30 percent of the West Bank - as well as other Jewish settlements in the area.