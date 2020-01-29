Mercoledì 29 Gennaio 2020 | 16:09

Brussels
Still Holocaust deniers today Segre tells EP

Rome
683,000 flu cases in last wk says ISS

Rome
Trump plan: Italy for 2-State solution - foreign min

Rome
Coronavirus: flight to bring back Italians Thur

Rome
Coronavirus: All suspect cases negative - health min

Rome
MotoGP: Quartararo to replace Rossi at Yamaha

Taranto
Migrants disembarked from Ocean Viking, 'nightmare journey'

Rome
Consumer confidence up in Jan, business down

Brescia
Man confesses to killing woman near Brescia

Rome
Meloni says fears for daughter's life over stalker

Rome
Soccer: Milan make Cup semis agst Juve by beating Torino

Calcio
Bari, acquistato il difensore Ciofani dal Pescara

BariFurto sventato
Bari, scatta l'allarme nella concessionaria: in fuga banda di ladri

TarantoIl risarcimento
Taranto, operaio morì di mesotelioma per colpa dell'amianto: 500mila euro agli eredi

PotenzaPsicosi
Potenza, «coronavirus»: il questore «Non c'è pericolo per i poliziotti»

Homela sentenza
Bisceglie, crac Divina Provvidenza: condannato ex senatore Azzollini

Materala scoperta
Policoro, incendiano auto: denunciati 2 piromani

FoggiaLa segnalazione
Foggia, allarme bomba, evacuato il Tribunale

Brindisil'operazione
Brindisi, turbativa d'asta nella vendita di beni all'asta: due ai domiciliari

HomeIl fenomeno
Morbillo, allarme in Salento 40 casi in un mese: anche 4 bimbi, due figli di «no vax»

Remains most just and sustainable project

Rome, January 29 - The foreign ministry said Wednesday "Italy welcomes the efforts made by the United States to try to boost (the Mideast peace process) and yet will assess with great attention the contents of Washington's proposals, in coordination with the EU and in line with the relevant UN resolutions. "This in the conviction that the two-State solution remains the most just and sustainable prospect, although it requires a still long and complex path of reconstruction of trust between the parties and mutual willingness for dialogue and compromise". The statement said that Italy "is ready to support a negotiated process which, taking into account the legitimate aspirations of the two sides, may also contribute to the stability and security of the Middle Eastern region". President Donald Trump's long delayed Middle East peace plan won support in Israel on Wednesday but was bitterly rejected by Palestinians facing possible Israeli annexation of key parts of the West Bank. Trump, who unveiled the plan on Tuesday at the White House standing alongside Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with no Palestinian representatives on hand, said his initiative could succeed where others had failed. Major powers and some regional players responded with caution, saying Trump's project deserves study while stressing that a durable solution to the conflict can only emerge through Israeli-Palestinian negotiations. But Trump's proposals reportedly included no Palestinian input and grant Israel much of what it has sought in decades of international diplomacy, namely control over Jerusalem as its "undivided" capital, rather than a city to share with the Palestinians. It also offers a US green light for Israel to annex the strategically crucial Jordan Valley - which accounts for around 30 percent of the West Bank - as well as other Jewish settlements in the area.

LE RUBRICHE

