683,000 flu cases in last wk says ISS

Rome, January 29 - Italy saw 683,000 new cases of the flu in the last week alone, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Wednesday. This brought to 3.451 million the cases since the start of the epidemic. But the trend is still climbing and has not yet peaked, the ISS said. The incidence in Italy is 10.6 cases per thousand, with a higher rate of 30.8 for children under the age of five. This year's flu is particularly severe, the ISS said.