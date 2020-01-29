Coronavirus: flight to bring back Italians Thur

Rome, January 29 - A flight laid on by the foreign ministry's crisis unit to repatriate Italian citizens in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the new coronavirus outbreak, will leave Thursday after getting the necessary authorisation from Chinese authorities, the ministry said in a statement Wednesday. The flight, operated by the operational command of the interforce commanders, will land in Wuhan with specialised medical personnel aboard. Upon their arrival in Italy the Italians will follow a health protocol drawn up by the health ministry. The flight has been organised by the foreign ministry's crisis unit in close liaison with the defence ministry, the health ministry, and Rome's Spallanzani Hospital, which specialises in infectious diseases. Specialised medical staff, nurses and adequate health equipment to guarantee safe transport will be on board. Nationals of several other countries have already been evacuated from Wuhan. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said "the Italian government is working to give the maximum support to our co-nationals in China". He tweeted "tomorrow a flight is leaving to repatriate the Italians in Wuhan". European Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarcic said Wednesday that there are around 600 European citizens in China who would like to leave the country. So far, however, he said, only France has asked for help in repatriating its citizens. But 14 countries including Italy have said they have citizens to repatriate. He said the European civil protection mechanism could cover up to 75% of transport costs. So far all suspected coronavirus cases in Italy have tested negative for 2019-nCoV, the Italian health ministry said Wednesday. The latest case was a Chinese man who had returned from China to Naples and been admitted to a hospital in the southern Italian city. The negative test was made, like all the others, at Rome's Spallanzani hospital, which specialises in infectious diseases.