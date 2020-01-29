Mercoledì 29 Gennaio 2020 | 16:09

Brussels
Still Holocaust deniers today Segre tells EP

Rome
683,000 flu cases in last wk says ISS

Rome
Trump plan: Italy for 2-State solution - foreign min

Rome
Coronavirus: flight to bring back Italians Thur

Rome
Coronavirus: All suspect cases negative - health min

Rome
MotoGP: Quartararo to replace Rossi at Yamaha

Taranto
Migrants disembarked from Ocean Viking, 'nightmare journey'

Rome
Consumer confidence up in Jan, business down

Brescia
Man confesses to killing woman near Brescia

Rome
Meloni says fears for daughter's life over stalker

Rome
Soccer: Milan make Cup semis agst Juve by beating Torino

Calcio
Bari, acquistato il difensore Ciofani dal Pescara

BariFurto sventato
Bari, scatta l'allarme nella concessionaria: in fuga banda di ladri

TarantoIl risarcimento
Taranto, operaio morì di mesotelioma per colpa dell'amianto: 500mila euro agli eredi

PotenzaPsicosi
Potenza, «coronavirus»: il questore «Non c'è pericolo per i poliziotti»

Homela sentenza
Bisceglie, crac Divina Provvidenza: condannato ex senatore Azzollini

Materala scoperta
Policoro, incendiano auto: denunciati 2 piromani

FoggiaLa segnalazione
Foggia, allarme bomba, evacuato il Tribunale

Brindisil'operazione
Brindisi, turbativa d'asta nella vendita di beni all'asta: due ai domiciliari

HomeIl fenomeno
Morbillo, allarme in Salento 40 casi in un mese: anche 4 bimbi, due figli di «no vax»

Lascia la carriera a Milano e torna in Puglia per aiutare la figlia a respirare bene: il post è virale

Mafia a Bari, 90 condanne ai clan Diomede, Mercante e Capriati. La sentenza

Bari, recuperato in mare il cadavere di una donna: forse un suicidio

Puglia, approvata in Consiglio regionale nuova legge per tutela animali

Terremoto in Albania, scossa di magnitudo 5.0 a Durazzo: avvertita anche in Puglia

Rome

Coronavirus: flight to bring back Italians Thur

Will follow protocol drawn up by health ministry

Rome, January 29 - A flight laid on by the foreign ministry's crisis unit to repatriate Italian citizens in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the new coronavirus outbreak, will leave Thursday after getting the necessary authorisation from Chinese authorities, the ministry said in a statement Wednesday. The flight, operated by the operational command of the interforce commanders, will land in Wuhan with specialised medical personnel aboard. Upon their arrival in Italy the Italians will follow a health protocol drawn up by the health ministry. The flight has been organised by the foreign ministry's crisis unit in close liaison with the defence ministry, the health ministry, and Rome's Spallanzani Hospital, which specialises in infectious diseases. Specialised medical staff, nurses and adequate health equipment to guarantee safe transport will be on board. Nationals of several other countries have already been evacuated from Wuhan. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said "the Italian government is working to give the maximum support to our co-nationals in China". He tweeted "tomorrow a flight is leaving to repatriate the Italians in Wuhan". European Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarcic said Wednesday that there are around 600 European citizens in China who would like to leave the country. So far, however, he said, only France has asked for help in repatriating its citizens. But 14 countries including Italy have said they have citizens to repatriate. He said the European civil protection mechanism could cover up to 75% of transport costs. So far all suspected coronavirus cases in Italy have tested negative for 2019-nCoV, the Italian health ministry said Wednesday. The latest case was a Chinese man who had returned from China to Naples and been admitted to a hospital in the southern Italian city. The negative test was made, like all the others, at Rome's Spallanzani hospital, which specialises in infectious diseases.

