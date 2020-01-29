Coronavirus: All suspect cases negative - health min

Still Holocaust deniers today Segre tells EP
29 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 29 - So far all suspected coronavirus cases in Italy have tested negative for 2019-nCoV, the deadly SARS-like virus that is spreading from China, the health ministry said Wednesday. The latest case was a Chinese man who had returned from China to Naples and been admitted to a hospital in the southern Italian city. The negative test was made, like all the others, at Rome's Dpallanzani hospital, which specialises in infectious diseases.
