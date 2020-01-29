Mercoledì 29 Gennaio 2020 | 16:09

Brussels
Still Holocaust deniers today Segre tells EP

Rome
683,000 flu cases in last wk says ISS

Rome
Trump plan: Italy for 2-State solution - foreign min

Rome
Coronavirus: flight to bring back Italians Thur

Rome
Coronavirus: All suspect cases negative - health min

Rome
MotoGP: Quartararo to replace Rossi at Yamaha

Taranto
Migrants disembarked from Ocean Viking, 'nightmare journey'

Rome
Consumer confidence up in Jan, business down

Brescia
Man confesses to killing woman near Brescia

Rome
Meloni says fears for daughter's life over stalker

Rome
Soccer: Milan make Cup semis agst Juve by beating Torino

Calcio
Bari, acquistato il difensore Ciofani dal Pescara

BariFurto sventato
Bari, scatta l'allarme nella concessionaria: in fuga banda di ladri

TarantoIl risarcimento
Taranto, operaio morì di mesotelioma per colpa dell'amianto: 500mila euro agli eredi

PotenzaPsicosi
Potenza, «coronavirus»: il questore «Non c'è pericolo per i poliziotti»

Homela sentenza
Bisceglie, crac Divina Provvidenza: condannato ex senatore Azzollini

Materala scoperta
Policoro, incendiano auto: denunciati 2 piromani

FoggiaLa segnalazione
Foggia, allarme bomba, evacuato il Tribunale

Brindisil'operazione
Brindisi, turbativa d'asta nella vendita di beni all'asta: due ai domiciliari

HomeIl fenomeno
Morbillo, allarme in Salento 40 casi in un mese: anche 4 bimbi, due figli di «no vax»

Lascia la carriera a Milano e torna in Puglia per aiutare la figlia a respirare bene: il post è virale

Mafia a Bari, 90 condanne ai clan Diomede, Mercante e Capriati. La sentenza

Bari, recuperato in mare il cadavere di una donna: forse un suicidio

Puglia, approvata in Consiglio regionale nuova legge per tutela animali

Terremoto in Albania, scossa di magnitudo 5.0 a Durazzo: avvertita anche in Puglia

Rome

MotoGP: Quartararo to replace Rossi at Yamaha

Italy great will decide on retiring halfway thru next season

Rome, January 29 - French talent Fabio Quartararo is to replace Italy's nine-time world champ Valentino Rossi at Yamaha, the Japanese bike maker said Wednesday, saying the Italian great will be offered a spot at satellite team Petronas next year. "My prime goal is to be competitive this year and continue my career as as a MotoGP rider in 2021 too," Rossi said. "But first I must get responses that only the track and the first races can give me. "The decision will be taken halfway through next season". Rossi, 40, will be offered a place at Petronas from 2021. The news came a day after Yamaha renewed the contract of Maverick Vinales. Rossi's contract ends at the end of the 2020 season. Rossi, who will be 41 on February 16, was said to be thinking about retiring. Rossi is one of the most successful motorcycle racers of all time, with nine Grand Prix World Championships to his name - seven of which are in the premier class. Rossi is also the only road racer to have competed in 400 or more Grands Prix.

