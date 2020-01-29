MotoGP: Quartararo to replace Rossi at Yamaha

Rome, January 29 - French talent Fabio Quartararo is to replace Italy's nine-time world champ Valentino Rossi at Yamaha, the Japanese bike maker said Wednesday, saying the Italian great will be offered a spot at satellite team Petronas next year. "My prime goal is to be competitive this year and continue my career as as a MotoGP rider in 2021 too," Rossi said. "But first I must get responses that only the track and the first races can give me. "The decision will be taken halfway through next season". Rossi, 40, will be offered a place at Petronas from 2021. The news came a day after Yamaha renewed the contract of Maverick Vinales. Rossi's contract ends at the end of the 2020 season. Rossi, who will be 41 on February 16, was said to be thinking about retiring. Rossi is one of the most successful motorcycle racers of all time, with nine Grand Prix World Championships to his name - seven of which are in the premier class. Rossi is also the only road racer to have competed in 400 or more Grands Prix.