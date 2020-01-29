Consumer confidence up in Jan, business down

Still Holocaust deniers today Segre tells EP
Rome
29 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 29 - Italian consumer confidence was up in January but business confidence down, ISTAT said Wednesday. The stats agency's consumer confidence index rose one point to 111.8 from 110.8 in December. But its business confidence index fell from 100.7 to 99.2 points. ISTAT said the consumer index was now back to October-November levels after a fall in December. It said the rise was due to a "widespread improvement in all elements".
