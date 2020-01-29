Mercoledì 29 Gennaio 2020 | 16:08

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Brussels
Still Holocaust deniers today Segre tells EP

Still Holocaust deniers today Segre tells EP

 
Rome
683,000 flu cases in last wk says ISS

683,000 flu cases in last wk says ISS

 
Rome
Trump plan: Italy for 2-State solution - foreign min

Trump plan: Italy for 2-State solution - foreign min

 
Rome
Coronavirus: flight to bring back Italians Thur

Coronavirus: flight to bring back Italians Thur

 
Rome
Coronavirus: All suspect cases negative - health min

Coronavirus: All suspect cases negative - health min

 
Rome
MotoGP: Quartararo to replace Rossi at Yamaha

MotoGP: Quartararo to replace Rossi at Yamaha

 
Taranto
Migrants disembarked from Ocean Viking, 'nightmare journey'

Migrants disembarked from Ocean Viking, 'nightmare journey'

 
Rome
Consumer confidence up in Jan, business down

Consumer confidence up in Jan, business down

 
Brescia
Man confesses to killing woman near Brescia

Man confesses to killing woman near Brescia

 
Rome
Meloni says fears for daughter's life over stalker

Meloni says fears for daughter's life over stalker

 
Rome
Soccer: Milan make Cup semis agst Juve by beating Torino

Soccer: Milan make Cup semis agst Juve by beating Torino

 

Il Biancorosso

Calcio
Bari, acquistato il difensore Ciofani dal Pescara

Bari, acquistato il difensore Ciofani dal Pescara

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariFurto sventato
Bari, scatta l'allarme nella concessionaria: in fuga banda di ladri

Bari, scatta l'allarme nella concessionaria: in fuga banda di ladri

 
TarantoIl risarcimento
Taranto, operaio morì di mesotelioma per colpa dell'amianto: 500mila euro agli eredi

Taranto, operaio morì di mesotelioma per colpa dell'amianto: 500mila euro agli eredi

 
PotenzaPsicosi
Potenza, «coronavirus»: il questore «Non c'è pericolo per i poliziotti»

Potenza, «Coronavirus»: il questore «Non c'è pericolo per i poliziotti»

 
Homela sentenza
Bisceglie, crac Divina Provvidenza: condannato ex senatore Azzollini

Bisceglie, crac Divina Provvidenza: condannato ex senatore Azzollini

 
Materala scoperta
Policoro, incendiano auto: denunciati 2 piromani

Policoro, incendiano auto: denunciati 2 piromani

 
FoggiaLa segnalazione
Foggia, allarme bomba, evacuato il Tribunale

Foggia, falso allarme bomba nel Tribunale

 
Brindisil'operazione
Brindisi, turbativa d'asta nella vendita di beni all'asta: due ai domiciliari

Brindisi, turbavano le aste giudiziarie per aggiudicarsi i beni: due arrestati

 
HomeIl fenomeno
Morbillo, allarme in Salento 40 casi in un mese: anche 4 bimbi, due figli di «no vax»

Morbillo, in Salento due casi al giorno, coinvolti adulti e bimbi: anche figli di «no vax»

 

i più letti

Lascia la carriera a Milano e torna in Puglia per aiutare la figlia a respirare bene: il post è virale

Lascia la carriera a Milano e torna in Puglia per aiutare la figlia a respirare bene: il post è virale

Mafia a Bari, 90 condanne ai clan Diomede, Mercante e Capriati. La sentenza

Mafia ultimi 15 anni a Bari, 90 condanne ai clan Diomede, Mercante e Capriati. La sentenza

Bari, recuperato in mare il cadavere di una donna: forse un suicidio

Bari, recuperato in mare il cadavere di una donna: forse un suicidio (FOTO)

Puglia, approvata in Consiglio regionale nuova legge per tutela animali

Puglia, approvata in Consiglio regionale nuova legge per tutela animali. Veterinario gratis per chi adotta

Terremoto in Albania, scossa di magnitudo 5.0 a Durazzo: avvertita anche in Puglia

Terremoto in Albania, scossa di magnitudo 5.0 a Durazzo: avvertita anche in Puglia

Taranto

Migrants disembarked from Ocean Viking, 'nightmare journey'

403 reach Taranto, including 132 unaccompanied minors

Migrants disembarked from Ocean Viking, 'nightmare journey'

Taranto, January 29 - A total of 403 migrants disembarked from the Ocean Viking in Taranto on Wednesday and rescue workers said the migrants had faced a "nightmare journey". The Taranto prefecture said there were 12 pregnant women, 132 unaccompanied minors (some between 11-13 years old), and 20 families aboard the NGO ship run by SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders. The migrants are from Morocco, Guinea, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Kenya, Nigeria, Mali and Somalia. They were rescued in recent days in the Mediterranean, in five nighttime operations made difficult by bad weather at sea. Many of the migrants were crowded into small boats full of water that nearly overturned numerous times. Others were suffering from hypothermia and seasickness, covered with fuel, travelling aboard an overcrowded rubber boat. There were some smiling faces among those who disembarked, but the faces were also marked by fatigue and tension. Sources said health workers found two cases of tuberculosis and some cases of fuel burns due to contact with the fuel on board and seawater, but said the overall condition of the survivors was "rather good". The minors, who made up more than one-third of those disembarked, are headed for educational communities in Taranto and the province. The adults will be transferred by bus to the migrant hotspot in Taranto, where they will remain for 48 to 72 hours for identification procedures before being taken to other centres. Rescue workers said the rescues "were difficult, with rough seas, at night". "There were some scenes of panic, but SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders did an extraordinary job," rescue workers said. "The crew is also tired; they rescued people at sea whose lives were at risk. These migrants deserve a bit of peace and rest. Now they can start a new life in Italy and abroad," they said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati