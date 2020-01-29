Man confesses to killing woman near Brescia

Brescia, January 29 - A 28-year-old Italian man has broken down and confessed to murdering a woman who was found dead in a public park near Brescia on Monday, police said Wednesday. Andrea Pavarini admitted killing 39-year-old Francesca Fantoni, police said. The murder took place at Bedizzole, where they lived. The results of an autopsy are not yet out. Police found bloody clothes in Pavarini's home. Fantoni was a high-school classmate of a 23-year-old Brescia woman murdered in the summer of 2006, Elena Lonati, police said.