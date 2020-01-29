Meloni says fears for daughter's life over stalker

Rome, January 29 - Far-right Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni told judges Wednesday she feared for her three-year-old daughter's life due to a stalker who was arrested last summer and is now under house arrest. "I'm afraid for my daughter who is only three," she said at the Rome trial of a Caserta man who has been charged with stalking her, Raffele Nugnes. "I'm not sleeping at night because of this affair, because of the threats this man has directed at me via Facebook. "He maintained the baby was his, that I took her off him, that sooner or later he would come to Rome to take her back". She said she had "never met or seen" Nugnes, who was arrested by DIGOS security police on July 31. Meloni received cross-party solidarity. Ruling centrist Italia Viva (IV) MP Maria Chiara Gadda said she sympathised with Meloni and said "the drama of stalking hits 88 women every day in Italy". Health Minister Roberto Speranza, of the leftwing Free and Equal (LeU) party, said "a dear hug to Giorgia Meloni. We must fight together ag ainst all forms of violence". Another leftwinger, Stefano Fassina of the Homeland and Constitution group, said "solidarity with Giorgia Meloni for the cowardly threats received. We are very far away in politics, but always against violence, also via social networks, without ifs and buts".