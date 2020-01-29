Soccer: Milan make Cup semis agst Juve by beating Torino

Rome, January 29 - AC Milan got through to the semi-finals of the Italian Cup by beating Torino 4-2 on Tuesday night. The Rossoneri will face Juventus in the semis. The match was locked 2-2 after normal time before Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Zlatan Ibrahmiovic won it for Milan in extra time. Toro played much better than in their 7-0 home pounding by Atalanta on Saturday. The last quarterfinal is between Inter and Fiorentina, at the San Siro Wednesday night. The winner of that one faces Napoli, who beat Rome in the quarters. The final is on May 13.