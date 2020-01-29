MotoGP: Quartararo 'to replace Rossi'

Rome, January 29 - French talent Fabio Quartararo is to replace Italy's nine-time world champ Valentino Rossi at Yamaha, according to rumours reported on MotoGP websites Wednesday. An official announcement is expected soon, they said. Rossi, 40, is expected to be offered a place at satellite team Petronas from 2021. The rumours come a day after Yamaha renewed the contract of Maverick Vinales. Rossi's contract ends at the end of the 2020 season. Rossi, who will be 41 on February 16, was said to be thinking about retiring. Rossi is one of the most successful motorcycle racers of all time, with nine Grand Prix World Championships to his name - seven of which are in the premier class. Rossi is also the only road racer to have competed in 400 or more Grands Prix.