Coronavirus: flight to bring back Italians Thur

Rome, January 29 - A flight laid on by the foreign ministry's crisis unit to repatriate Italian citizens in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the new coronavirus outbreak, will leave Thursday after getting the necessary authorisation from Chinese authorities, the ministry said in a statement Wednesday. The flight, operated by the operational command of the interforce commanders, will land in Wuhan with specialised medical personnel aboard. Upon their arrival in Italy the Italians will follow a health protocol drawn up by the health ministry. The flight has been organised by the foreign ministry's crisis unit in close liaison with the defence ministry, the health ministry, and Rome's Spallanzani Hospital, which specialises in infectious diseases. Specialised medical staff, nurses and adequate health equipment to guarantee safe transport will be on board. Nationals of several other countries have already been evacuated from Wuhan.