'Military-style' security van assault fails

Lodi, January 29 - A 'military-style' assault on a security van on a northern Italian motorway failed on Tuesday night, police said Wednesday. At least 15 bandits in six cars went into action, they said. The gang set up barriers of burning cars and nails near the Melegnano exit on the main AI north-south motorway near Lodi. The attack failed when the security van managed to find refuge in a services area. The van belonged to the Battistolli company. It was carrying 8-9 million euros, sources said. None of the security guards was hurt.