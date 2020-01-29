Coronavirus: first flight to bring back Italians Thur

Meloni says fears for daughter's life over stalker
Rome
29 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 29 - A flight laid on by the foreign ministry's crisis unit to repatriate Italian citizens in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the new coronavirus outbreak, will leave Thursday after getting the necessary authorisation from Chinese authorities, the ministry said in a statement Wednesday. The flight, operated by the operational command of the interforce commanders, will land in Wuhan with specialised medical personnel aboard. Upon their arrival in Italy the Italians will follow a health protocol drawn up by the health ministry.
