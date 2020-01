400 people land from Ocean Viking in Taranto

Taranto, January 29 - Some 403 rescued migrants landed from the NGO run rescue ship Ocean Viking in Taranto on Wednesday. "It was a nightmare journey," they reportedly told operators. The migrants included 12 pregnant women. Four migrants had previously been taken to Malta. They also included 132 unaccompanied minors, some aged 11-13, and 20 families. They have come from Provengono da Morocco, Guinea, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Kenya, Nigeria, Mali and Somalia.