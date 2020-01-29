Ex Lazio councillor arrested for mafia extortion

Meloni says fears for daughter's life over stalker
Rome
29 Gennaio 2020
Rome, January 29 - A former Lazio regional government councillor was arrested Wednesday for mafia extortion, police said. Gina Cetrone is a former Lazio councillor for Silvio Berlusconi's now defunct centre-right People of Freedom (PdL) party. She is now the regional coordinator for former Berlusconi aide and Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti's centre-right Cambiamo! (Let's Change!) party. Another four people were taken into custody along with her. They were named as Armando, Gianluca and Samuele Di Silvio, members of a mafia clan active in Rome and Latina; and a businessman, Umberto Pagliaroli. They have been charged with extortion, acts of illegal competition, and private violence, all aggravated by using mafia methods. They were arrested by the Latina flying squad.
